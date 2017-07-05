Firefighters are still at the scene of a major blaze at one of Cork's most historic buildings.

The alarm was raised at St Kevin's Asylum on the Lee Road at a quarter past eight last night.

Latest video from St Kevins -3 pumps-2 water tankers - 25 CCFB personnel - @corkcitycouncil water services -@HSELive estates on site pic.twitter.com/XViCJWfXYb — corkcityfirebrigade (@CorkCityFire) July 4, 2017





Six units of Cork Fire Brigade and a water tanker from Mallow have been battling overnight to save a remaining portion of the roof.

The five-storey listed building was the former Our Lady's Psychiatric Hospital and was derelict for many years.

Gerry Myers is Chief Fire Officer at the scene: