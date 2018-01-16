The Government has revealed its plan to send ministers abroad this St Patrick's Day.

It says they'll "reinforce key messages" on Brexit, Northern Ireland, Ireland's campaign to become a member of the UN Security Council and the Irish economy.

The plan will see the Taoiseach, Tánaiste and ministers visiting almost 40 countries.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is going to the United States of America, Tánaiste Coveney is off to China and Hong Kong, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe is heading to Argentina, while Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan is Australia-bound.

Also heading to the US is Heather Humphreys, Michael Ring, David Stanton, Michael D’Arcy and Attorney-General Seamus Wolfe.

Education Minister Richard Bruton is going to Germany, while Health Minister Simon Harris will be in The Netherlands and Belgium.

Agriculture Minister Michael Creed will be going to the UK, while Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy will be in Korea and Japan.

See the full list of indicative destinations below:

Source: Department of Foreign Affairs