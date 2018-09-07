Around 300 Primark employees in Belfast are to be redeployed after a major fire at the company's flagship store last week.

Primark's Bank Building store in Belfast city centre was destroyed by a massive fire on August 28th, throwing jobs into doubt.

However, the company has now confirmed all affected staff will remain on payroll until the 31st of December.

They will are holding talks with individual workers on where they will be moved to, and it's hoped all staff will be back to work by September 17th.

The retailer says factors like travel expenses will be taken into account.

The historic sandstone structure was gutted in the blaze and specialist teams are continuing to survey the building to determine its structural integrity.

Primark says all options are being explored for the future of the building, and they are working closely with Belfast City Council and Building Control.

Work is also underway to find a suitable replacement premises in Belfast so the clothing retailer can get back up and running in the city again.