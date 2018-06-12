The stage times for Taylor Swifts’s two big nights in Dublin have been revealed.

The Croke Park gates open at 5:45pm this Friday and Saturday with English pop star Charlie XCX taking to the stage at 6:30pm.

Camila Cabello will perform at 7:15 – with Taylor taking command of proceedings from then on in.

Camila Cabello performs in Birmingham, 06-06-2018. Image: Myles Wright/Zuma Press/PA Images

Fans have been urged to take public transport and warned not to queue ahead of time.

Anyone who does turn up too early in the day will be turned away at ‘restricted area points’ around the stadium.

Don’t arrive too late either though - as there will be “increased security measures” in place and fans are strongly advised to leave enough time to get through the checks and into the venue.

Taylor Swift performing in Swansea, Wales, 27-05-2018 Image: Ben Birchall/PA Wire/PA Images

There is no cloakroom on site and fans are being warned not to bring backpacks or large handbags.

There will be strict security checks around the grounds and organisers are warning that anyone carrying large bags may be refused entry or may face long delays getting in.

Glass or cans, umbrellas, alcohol, garden furniture, selfie sticks and flares are all banned from the grounds – with a full list of prohibited items available on the MCD website.

Professional cameras, video cameras and audio recording devices are also banned – including personal devices like iPads and GoPros.

There are still tickets available for both Croke Park gigs - with prices ranging from €74.50 to €144.00.

The Pennsylvania singer has played off a relatively unchanged setlist throughout her tour so far – with a couple of surprises to keep fans on their toes.

She has also welcomed a number of surprise guest stars on the tour so far - with the likes of Selena Gomez and Shawn Mendes joining her on stage.

The full list of advice for fans is available here.