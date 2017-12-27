Tourism Ireland has launched the latest phase of its Star Wars campaign ‘trilogy’.

It's targeting fans of the science fiction franchise around the world.

It involves a specially-commissioned 'behind-the-scenes' film, created during filming here of Star Wars: The Last Jedi in 2015 and 2016.

In it, director Rian Johnson and actors Mark Hamill and Daisy Ridley praise the location they chose for filming.

Hamill praises Ireland’s beauty, saying: "It's like a fairy-tale world - you just can't believe your eyes".

Describing Ireland, director Rian Johnson says: "It's a gorgeous place. I feel very, very lucky to be able to get it on film".

Tourism Ireland CEO Niall Gibbons adds: "We are extremely grateful to Lucasfilm and the Star Wars team for their tremendous generosity in agreeing to make this wonderful behind-the-scenes film, to help us promote the Wild Atlantic Way and Ireland."

The campaign is rolling out in 15 markets including Australia, Japan, India, Britain, the United States, Canada, Germany and France.