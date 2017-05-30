Details of a benefit concert for the victims of the Manchester attack have been announced.

The "One Love Manchester" concert this Sunday will see Ariana Grande returning to the city to play the Emirates Old Trafford cricket stadium.

The bomb which claimed 22 lives last week, went off at the end of Ariana's concert in the Manchester Arena.

Coldplay, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams, Take That, Usher, Miley Cyrus and Niall Horan have all been confirmed to play.





The show will broadcast live on BBC TV and will also be streamed worldwide, and the organisers say a digital streaming partner is to be announced soon.

Tickets go on sale via Ticketmaster from Thursday.

On Friday, Ariana Grande said, in an open letter posted on her social media accounts: "My heart, prayers and condolences are with the victims of the Manchester Attack and their loved ones. There is nothing I or anyone can do to take away the pain you are feeling or to make this better. However, I extend my hand and heart and everything I possibly can give to you and yours, should you want or need my help in any way."

She added: "We will not quit or operate in fear. We won't let this divide us. We won't let hate win… Our response to this violence must be to come closer together, to help each other, to love more, to sing louder and to live more kindly and generously than we did before."