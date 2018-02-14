Survivors and families of the victims of the Stardust tragedy will renew their call today for an independent commission of inquiry.

They're holding a protest outside the Dáil at midday.

Later this evening, a silent vigil will be held to remember the 48 victims of the nightclub fire on Valentine's Day in 1981.

The families of the victims rejected a report published late last year which found no new inquiry is warranted.

We're pausing to remember the tragic #Stardust fire 37 yrs ago tonight. Our thoughts are with the families, friends & community #Dublin pic.twitter.com/AEkrEDvz6I — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) February 13, 2018



