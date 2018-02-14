48 people died in the Valentine's Day fire in 1981

Survivors and families of the victims of the Stardust tragedy will renew their call today for an independent commission of inquiry.

They're holding a protest outside the Dáil at midday.

Later this evening, a silent vigil will be held to remember the 48 victims of the nightclub fire on Valentine's Day in 1981.

The families of the victims rejected a report published late last year which found no new inquiry is warranted.