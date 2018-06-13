State bodies are 'failing' children according to their Ombudsman.

A new report out today says children struggling with mental health problems and homelessness aren't getting the help they need.

The Ombudsman for Children Dr Niall Muldoon claims State agencies are failing to put the best interests of children at the centre of their decisions.

His Annual Report for last year shows over 17-hundred new complaints have been made, up 4 % from 2016.

He claims children are being left waiting days for mental health assessments and that families in Direct Provision find it hard to even access his office.

And he warns that family hubs are not a longterm solution to homelessness.

The Ombudsman say a new way of thinking is needed from Government.