A report will be published today on the support given to a child with a Down Syndrome who was abandoned at birth.

It after a complaint was made to The Ombudsman for Children by the child's foster carer.

The report due for publication later this morning centres on the Molly case - that is not the child's real name. The child has Down Syndrome and severe autism and was abandoned at birth

The Ombudsman for Children carried out an investigation into a complaint made on behalf of Molly, who's now a teenager, by the child's foster carer about the level of support and services being provided by Tusla and the HSE.

Speaking ahead of the publication of the report - Children's Ombudsman Dr Niall Muldoon said it was found there was a lack of co-ordination between Tusla and the HSE which meant services and supports provided were insufficient.



For their part Tusla has committed to undertake a systemic review of the supports and services being offered to children in their care with a moderate to severe disability.

While the HSE has committed to include vulnerable children in state care in their performance indicators under Progressing Disability Services.