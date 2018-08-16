Italy's prime minister has declared a 12-month state of emergency after the deadly bridge collapse in Genoa.

At least 39 people died in the disaster.

More than 600 people have been forced to leave homes underneath the part of the bridge that remains standing.

Meanwhile, hundreds of firefighters and rescuers continued searching through the rubble for a second night.

#Genova #15ago crollo viadotto Morandi, mezzi movimento terra dei #vigilidelfuoco stanno operando nell’alveo del torrente Polcevera per la rimozione di macerie e consentire la prosecuzione della ricerca di dispersi pic.twitter.com/w2AH1iiVtG — Vigili del Fuoco (@emergenzavvf) August 15, 2018

The state of emergency covers the Liguria region of the country, following a request from regional authorities.

€5 million is being made available to help with recovery efforts.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said a solution will be found for those forced to leave their homes.

He explained: "Many of the displaced before to find a temporary housing solution with friends and relatives.

"Clearly, we are in the vacation season, during which it is easier to find solutions with relatives and friends. But obviously this cannot be normalcy."