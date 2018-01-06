The US could see its coldest temperatures on record this weekend.

Dangerously cold arctic weather has prompted warnings across much of America's east coast.

Winter Storm Grayson has led to a state of emergency being declared meaning businesses have been forced to close - and people told to stay at home.

Temperatures in some areas could fall to minus 40 degrees Celsius.

Flooded streets in Boston have iced over, cementing cars in place.

These people live there.

Earlier in the week Sarah Jessica Parker post her street view on Instagram from her home in New York:

Some Irish flights could be affected by the extreme weather affecting parts of the US.

Temperatures have plunged to minus-29 degrees in some places, with up to 21 deaths being linked with the conditions.

A number of flights from the US to Ireland were cancelled yesterday, and there could be further disruption today.

Eoghan Corry, Editor of Travel Extra, has this advice for passengers: