The anniversary of the decriminalisation of homosexuality in Ireland will be marked by State Reception this evening

It is 25 years since the landmark decision came into effect, and comes following a government apology this week to the LGBTI community

It is estimated up to 2,000 Irish gay men might have been convicted on such charges.

Dubin Castle will be the setting for this evening's state reception with more than 700 people expected to attend, including advocacy groups , members of the judiciary, faith groups and a number of politicians

Those who fought equality and freedom for LGBTI people over many decades are among those invited.

The event follows the historic All Party Motion in the Dáil and Seanad this week.

The Taoiseach led a Dáil apology to men who were convicted for being gay.

Leo Varadkar paid tribute to campaigners for gay rights, and he remembered those who suffered and died because of their sexuality.