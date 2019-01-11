The State is to appeal the Graham Dwyer ruling on the retention of mobile phone data.

The convicted murderer recently won a High Court legal action over data from mobile phones, with a judge ruling Irish laws are in breach of EU laws when it comes to how mobile phone data is accessed and retained.

Phone data played a crucial role in Dwyer’s conviction for the killing of childcare worker Elaine O’Hara in 2012.

Lawyers for the State and Garda Commissioner have now revealed they intend to appeal the ruling to the highest court in the land - the Supreme Court.