The State has succeeded in overturning a judge’s decision that various buildings on Dublin’s Moore Street are a national monument.

The site had been declared a 1916 Rising battleground by the High Court which protected the buildings in the area.

The state has now appealed that decision and has won.

The State argued only numbers 14 to 17 should be preserved and not the whole terrace.

Dublin’s Lord Mayor Mícheál Mac Donncha says the fight isn’t over.

"It has always been a political issue," he said. "It has always been an issue for the Minister; it has always been an issue for the Oireachtas and for the City Council," he said.

"I am determined as Lord Mayor of Baile Átha Cliath to work with the campaigners to continue this campaign.

"It is an issue for the people of Dublin and the people of Ireland who want to see the Moore Street battle site preserved."