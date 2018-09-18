Met Éireann has issued a status orange wind warning for 13 counties.

Storm Ali is expected to bring strong winds across the country tomorrow morning.

The status orange warning applies to Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Meath, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare and Kerry.

The warning - valid between 5am and 1pm tomorrow - comes ahead of expected winds of between 65 and 80 km/h, with gusts between 110 and 120 km/h for a time in some areas.

See details here https://t.co/ozrQHtoOkt#StormAli pic.twitter.com/a4luYFkhiY — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 18, 2018

A yellow wind warning remains for the rest of the country, which is valid from 5am tomorrow morning until 5pm.

Wind speeds of 50 to 65 km/hr with gusts of 90 to 110 km/hr are expected across the country tomorrow - strongest in southern, western and northern coastal areas.

Storm Ali marks the first storm of the 2018/19 season.