Met Éireann says rainfall of up to 50mm is possible

A national weather alert for rain has been extended into tonight.

The status yellow rainfall warning is in place for Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Kildare, Longford, Louth, Offaly, Westmeath and Meath.

Met Éireann says there will be "high intensity rainfall" in scattered thunderstorms, which'll lead to spot flooding.

The forecaster says between 25 to 50mm is possible in the downpours.

The alert is in place until 10.00pm tonight.