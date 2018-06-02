A national weather alert for rain has been extended into tonight.

The status yellow rainfall warning is in place for Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Kildare, Longford, Louth, Offaly, Westmeath and Meath.

Met Éireann says there will be "high intensity rainfall" in scattered thunderstorms, which'll lead to spot flooding.

A Status Yellow rainfall warning is in place for multiple counties, valid from midday today. Please see https://t.co/ozrQHtoOkt for further information. pic.twitter.com/uyINDTUtQQ — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 2, 2018

The forecaster says between 25 to 50mm is possible in the downpours.

The alert is in place until 10.00pm tonight.