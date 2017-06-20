As the fine weather continues

As the good weather continues we're being reminded to stay SunSmart.

Over the weekend three children were taken to hospital in the heat - including a toddler treated in Temple Street in Dublin for severe burns.

Dermatology Nurse Specialist, Selene Daly, says we need to take the sun more seriously:

The recent good weather has also prompted lifeguard cover to be extended at beaches in Clare for today and tomorrow. 

 

Clare County Council has confirmed the cover is being provided at Kilkee, Lahinch, Spanish Point and Fanore from 3:30pm to 7:30pm on both days.

The recent sunshine has seen an increase in the number of people taking to the waters across the county.