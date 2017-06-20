As the good weather continues we're being reminded to stay SunSmart.

Over the weekend three children were taken to hospital in the heat - including a toddler treated in Temple Street in Dublin for severe burns.

Dermatology Nurse Specialist, Selene Daly, says we need to take the sun more seriously:

The recent good weather has also prompted lifeguard cover to be extended at beaches in Clare for today and tomorrow.

Warm & mainly dry today with sunny spells. However, there is the risk of a few showers later in the west and southwest. Max temps 19 to 26 C — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 20, 2017

Clare County Council has confirmed the cover is being provided at Kilkee, Lahinch, Spanish Point and Fanore from 3:30pm to 7:30pm on both days.



The recent sunshine has seen an increase in the number of people taking to the waters across the county.