Cannabis thought to be worth almost thirteen thousand euro has been seized in Dublin.

Detector dog Stella sniffed the drugs out at Dublin Mail Centre this morning.

They were hidden in a parcel which had been posted form Belgium to an address in Dublin's North City.

Separately this morning, illegal cigarettes worth six thousand euro were found by officers at Portlaoise Mail Centre.

They came from China, and were hidden in two parcels, said to contain a handbag and a giftbox.