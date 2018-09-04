Former Trump aide Steve Bannon has been dropped from a festival in New York after an online backlash.

The former chair of the far-right Breitbart news site had been announced as one of the high-profile figures set to speak at next month's The New Yorker Festival.

However, celebrities such as Jim Carrey insisted they wouldn't take part if Bannon was also participating.

Bannon? And me? On the same program?



Could never happen. — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) September 3, 2018

New Yorker editor David Remnick said he'd changed his mind after the backlash, saying he now hopes to interview Bannon in a more 'traditional journalistic setting' instead.

He argued: "The point of an interview, a rigorous interview, particularly in a case like this, is to put pressure on the views of the person being questioned.

"It's obvious no matter how tough the questioning, Bannon is not going to burst into tears and change his view of the world. He believes he is right and that his ideological opponents are mere 'snowflakes'.

"The question is whether an interview has value in terms of fact, argument, or even exposure, whether it has value to a reader or an audience."

He added: "I don't want well-meaning readers and staff members to think that I've ignored their concerns. I've thought this through and talked to colleagues - and I've re-considered. I've changed my mind."

Mr Bannon, meanwhile, told the New York Times that Mr Remnick "was gutless when confronted by the howling online mob".