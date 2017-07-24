30,000 households are waking up to a fourth day without water in the North East.

Irish Water says three attempts to fix a ruptured water main have now failed - as a result its switched off rationing measures in order to prioritise to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

21 temporary water stations will be in place across Meath and Louth today - however that supply must be boiled before use.

Councillor Kevin Callan says people's weddings have been affected and Irish water has abandoned residents.

And in the #Drogheda time warp we are back to the 1800s at the local well - almost 3 days and no water! Still we go on because we are Irish pic.twitter.com/pNSM8KUK8X — James M. Hatch (@jmh0709) July 23, 2017



