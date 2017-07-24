Irish water says they hope to have supplies back by this evening

30,000 households are waking up to a fourth day without water in the North East.

Irish Water says three attempts to fix a ruptured water main have now failed - as a result its switched off rationing measures in order to prioritise to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

21 temporary water stations will be in place across Meath and Louth today - however that supply must be boiled before use.

Councillor Kevin Callan says people's weddings have been affected and Irish water has abandoned residents.

 


 