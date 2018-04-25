Protesters have gathered outside Leinster House calling on the Government to invest in safer streets for cyclists.

The demonstration comes after a teenage cyclist was killed in an accident near Donnybrook in Dublin last Wednesday.

The death brings to five the number of cyclists killed on Irish roads this year.

Meanwhile 14 pedestrians have already been killed on Irish roads this year.

This evening’s silent demonstration outside Government buildings was organised by I BIKE and the Dublin Cycling Campaign, to express their “sorrow and anger at this latest death on Irish roads, and to call on the government to invest in safer streets as a matter of urgency.”

Protesters lying in the street outside the Dáil to call for more to be done to protect cyclists in Dublin pic.twitter.com/KlLSz42NdC — Sean Defoe (@SeanDefoe) April 25, 2018

Demonstrators are calling for a minimum of 10% of any future transport budget to be allocated to safe cycling and walking.

They are also demanding improvements to the design of cycling and pedestrian infrastructure, particularly at junctions involving interactions with motor vehicles.

Speaking ahead of this evening’s demonstration, I BIKE spokesperson Stephen McManus said last week’s death was “tragic and completely avoidable.”

“Why isn’t the state investing in safe streets?” he asked.

“If Ireland cares for all of its people, including those who walk and cycle, then it must ensure that we are protected from heavy vehicles.”

Cyclists protesting outside the Dáil calling for better safety and more awareness on the roads. They want upgraded infrastructure in Dublin.



“Stop killing cyclists” is the message pic.twitter.com/l02uCoMnq7 — Sean Defoe (@SeanDefoe) April 25, 2018

The chair of the Dublin Cycling Campaign, Dr Paul Corcoran said the number of cycling deaths has been on the rise, “and this is a massive concern for us.”

“The streets should be there to facilitate movement of all people safely,” he said. “That means those walking, cycling, using public transport or driving.”

“The government needs to invest at least 10% of the transport budget for cycling infrastructure now to protect vulnerable road users.

“Don’t let 2018 continue this deadly trend.”

2017 was a deadly year for cyclists in Ireland with 15 deaths - the highest in 10 years.