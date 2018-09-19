Storm Ali has led to a number of flight cancellations this morning.

A status orange weather alert is in place for much of the country until 1pm, with winds of between 65 and 80 km/h and gusts between 110km/h and 130 km/h expected.

Dublin Airport says the winds have already had an effect on the schedule, with dozens of flights delayed or cancelled.

Disruption is also expected at Cork and Shannon Airports.

Anyone scheduled to fly is being urged to check with their airline before travelling to the airport.

High winds due to #StormAli will have an impact on the flight schedule today. Some flights already cancelled. Please check with your airline before coming to the airport. Departures info here https://t.co/2bD7lEWGaJ. Arrivals info here https://t.co/ckiUMjBwFf. pic.twitter.com/bPgNBTFqAv — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) September 19, 2018

Motorists are being urged to be alert while driving today, while day two of the National Ploughing Championships in Co Offaly won’t get underway until 11 this morning because of the storm.

A lower-level status yellow wind warning has been issued for the whole country, and is valid until 5pm this evening.