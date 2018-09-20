Just hours after Storm Ali wrecked havoc across the country, storm Bronagh will arrive later this evening.

The new weather system will bring strong winds, with a yellow rain warning in place for counties in the south-east, including Wexford, Waterford and Cork.

Our colleagues in the UKMO have named a low pressure system which will pass close to Ireland this evening and tonight as Storm Bronagh. For further information this storm and a possible further storm depression the weekend, please see https://t.co/mzehYiyge6 pic.twitter.com/P5vdo5oB9J — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 20, 2018





Joan Blackburn from Met Eireann says 'heavy and possibly thundery rain will affect Ireland today and for a time tonight, with a rainfall warning in operation for parts of south and east Munster and South Leinster.

Two people were killed, while 25 thousand homes and business are still without power after Storm Ali yesterday.

Joan Blackburn says the orange warning was appropriate: 'all the reports from winds around the country all fell into the orange to yellow bracket with the exception of Mace Head in Galway where winds of 130 km/hr were recorded'.