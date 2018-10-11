'Severe winds' are expected from tonight, as Storm Callum is forecast to hit Ireland.

Status orange wind warnings will come into effect for 13 counties tonight.

The effects of the effects are expected from 10pm tonight - when the orange weather warning kicks in for counties Cork and Kerry.

Winds will then pick-up from midnight around the rest of the country.

In total, 13 counties have an orange weather warning - the second highest level of severity - overnight and into Friday morning, including Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Dublin, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow, Meath and Waterford.

A yellow warning will also be in place for the rest of the country at the same time.

Wind Warnings have been updated for Storm Callum for Thursday night and Friday morning.

Orange level for coastal counties, Yellow level inland.

Note: Wind strengths remain the same, changes to validity times.

Warning info: https://t.co/ozrQHtoOkt#StormCallum pic.twitter.com/oimzDlQgbB — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 10, 2018

Met Éireann explains: "The strongest winds associated with this event will occur during the night-time hours and Friday morning rush-hour commute.

"Even though the high winds will be the main concern, a spell of heavy and possibly thundery rain will occur too, making for an extremely windy and wet start, with squally conditions associated with the secondary cold front as it tracks north-eastwards up across the country."

Road users are being advised to take care, with debris possible on roads after the storm hits overnight.