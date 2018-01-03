Met Éireann is warning that dangerous conditions and more coastal flooding is likely in the wake of Storm Eleanor.

Tens of thousands of people are still without power after high winds and coastal flooding caused chaos along the west coast.

Much of the worst damage is in Galway - where busy streets were flooded, leaving homes and businesses under water and drivers stranded.





And it might not be over yet. High tide brings the risk of more flooding this morning.

Met Éireann is appealing to the public to remain vigilant with exceptionally high seas and an orange wind warning in place along all western coastal counties until two o’clock this afternoon.

Meanwhile, the Government's National Emergency Co-Ordination Group will meet to discuss the impact of the storm later.

Road users are being advised to watch out for fallen trees and surface water when travelling on roads this morning.

All Irish Rail routes are operating, following flooding on the Limerick to Ennis line and at Waterford station last night.

#StormEleanor update: All trains operating on all routes, no weather-related disruption currently.



05.20 Westport to Heuston 30 minute delay, and 06.20 Galway to Limerick 20 minute delay due to level crossing faults. — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) January 3, 2018



Aer Lingus has confirmed two flights between Dublin and London Heathrow, and another two between Cork and Heathrow have been cancelled today as the storm reaches the UK.

All passengers are advised to check with their airline before travelling.