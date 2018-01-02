More than 55,000 people across the country have been left without power

Galway city centre is among several areas of the country hit by serious flooding as a result of Storm Eleanor.

The docks area of the city were impassable earlier this evening due to rising flood waters, while Salthill Prom was closed.

In County Cork, emergency services were dealing with flooding in Bantry town.

There's also reports of flooding in Midleton and on Union Quay in Cork city.

In Limerick, Merchant's Quay was among some of the areas affected by rising water levels.

Met Eireann's reported gusts of almost 140 km/h at Mace Head in Co Galway and more than 155 km/h at Knock Airport.

ESB crews were responding as around 55,000 homes & businesses were left without power across the country.

Mayo, Leitrim, Sligo, Galway, Cavan and Monaghan are the worst affected counties.

Amid high winds in the capital, meanwhile, Dublin Fire Brigade said Lansdowne Road was closed due to 'an issue with a crane'.

A status orange alert remains in place for much of the country as the storm moves across Ireland this evening.