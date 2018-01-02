Galway city centre is among several areas of the country hit by serious flooding as a result of Storm Eleanor.

The docks area of the city were impassable earlier this evening due to rising flood waters, while Salthill Prom was closed.

Flooding on roads and streets across city. STAY AWAY from roads near B' loughane, Loughatalia, Docks, Claddagh Quay, Grattan Rd, Prom etc. #StormEleanor is still in force. — Galway City Council (@GalwayCityCo) January 2, 2018

In County Cork, emergency services were dealing with flooding in Bantry town.

There's also reports of flooding in Midleton and on Union Quay in Cork city.

Bantry flooding at the moment, please drive with care @CorkSafetyAlert @SouthernStarIRL pic.twitter.com/Wc2cneGWPq — Bantry Fire Brigade (@BantryFire) January 2, 2018

Please heed local authority and emergency services advice and stay away from exposed coastal areas due to high winds combined with high tides, particularly on Atlantic coasts but also in areas prone to high tidal surges. @MetEireann warnings of high gusts moving from the West now — OEP (@emergencyIE) January 2, 2018

In Limerick, Merchant's Quay was among some of the areas affected by rising water levels.

Met Eireann's reported gusts of almost 140 km/h at Mace Head in Co Galway and more than 155 km/h at Knock Airport.

Strongest wind gust in Ireland since Storm Darwin in Feb 14 just recorded at Knock Airport in Mayo - 84 knots / 156 kmph. Matches gust recorded at Mace Head in Galway 3 years ago. Mayo and Galway bearing the brunt of #StormEleanor so far pic.twitter.com/8qI5zMUnta — Mark Dunphy (@Mark_Dunphy) January 2, 2018

ESB crews were responding as around 55,000 homes & businesses were left without power across the country.

Mayo, Leitrim, Sligo, Galway, Cavan and Monaghan are the worst affected counties.

Amid high winds in the capital, meanwhile, Dublin Fire Brigade said Lansdowne Road was closed due to 'an issue with a crane'.

A status orange alert remains in place for much of the country as the storm moves across Ireland this evening.