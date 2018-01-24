Storm Georgina has passed over Ireland but two yellow weather warnings remain.

There's a nationwide wind alert with gusts of up to 110 kilometres per hour.

While the West and North West are being warned to watch out for heavy rain - up to 35 millimetres could fall in places.

Windy today with strong and gusty southwest winds continuing. Heavy rain will clear the southeast this morning, with sunny spells and scattered showers following, some of the showers heavy. Temperatures between 6 and 8 degrees. pic.twitter.com/HPXnpOn75z — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 24, 2018





Met Eireann forecaster Joanna Donnelly explains: