There's gusts of up to 125 km/hr

35,000 customers are without power this morning after Storm Hector. The outages are mainly in Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Sligo, Cavan and Monaghan.

Two separate weather warnings in place until 10 o'clock this morning.

An orange wind warning is in place for Donegal, Galway, Mayo and Sligo - while there's a yellow warning for Dublin, Kildare, Longford, Louth, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Cavan, Monaghan, Leitrim, Roscommon, Clare and Kerry

There's also a risk of coastal flooding as the winds coincide with high spring tides.


Met Eireann's Gerry Murphy says the winds will east throughout the day: 'Storm Hector is at its worst at the moment which is early in the morning, as we go through the late morning and into the afternoon the winds will ease and the storm will move away'.

 

Trampolines and wheelie bins are on the loose while there are reports of fallen trees and debris on the roads. Gardai are urging drivers to take extra care: