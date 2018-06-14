35,000 customers are without power this morning after Storm Hector. The outages are mainly in Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Sligo, Cavan and Monaghan.

Two separate weather warnings in place until 10 o'clock this morning.

An orange wind warning is in place for Donegal, Galway, Mayo and Sligo - while there's a yellow warning for Dublin, Kildare, Longford, Louth, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Cavan, Monaghan, Leitrim, Roscommon, Clare and Kerry

There's also a risk of coastal flooding as the winds coincide with high spring tides.

#StormHector Lads having a storm named after me .... I’m just blown away ! ! ........ be safe x — Hector (@hectorirl) June 14, 2018





Met Eireann's Gerry Murphy says the winds will east throughout the day: 'Storm Hector is at its worst at the moment which is early in the morning, as we go through the late morning and into the afternoon the winds will ease and the storm will move away'.

Stormy early this morning in coastal counties of Connacht & Ulster, severe & potentially damaging gusts as very strong SW winds become W. Very windy elsewhere also. From late morning onwards, winds will ease. Sunny spells& scattered showers, heaviest in W & N. Highs 15 to 19C. — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 14, 2018

Trampolines and wheelie bins are on the loose while there are reports of fallen trees and debris on the roads. Gardai are urging drivers to take extra care:











