Storm Helene could bring heavy rain and strong winds to parts of Ireland next week.

The tropical storm is currently moving over the Atlantic Ocean.

While the storm is weakening, Met Éireann says it could bring wet and windy weather on Monday night and Tuesday morning.

While the storm's exact path remains unclear, forecasters say they're monitoring the situation and, if necessary, will issue weather warnings closer to the time.

Met Éireann explained: "The current forecast is that 'Storm Helene' or 'ex-Tropical Storm Helene' will be to the south of Ireland on Monday night.

"Current guidance has the low pressure system moving northeastwards up through the Irish Sea overnight Monday and early on Tuesday, although the exact path is still uncertain."