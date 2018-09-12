Ali will be the first storm to blow in across Ireland and the UK this winter.

The list of names which will be used over the next year has been released by Met Eireann and Britain's Met Office.

Bronagh, Callum and Deidre are also featured.

The alphabetical list of names skips Q, U, X, Y and Z to comply with international storm-naming conventions.

Polling has found almost 80 per cent of people think giving storms a name was useful in making them aware the severe weather may have more impact than normal, while 63 per cent believe it is useful in letting them know to take action.

The Storm Names for 2018/19 for Ireland and the UK are... @metoffice #StormName pic.twitter.com/PivXYwFpn5 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 11, 2018



