Sinn Féin is claiming the DUP turned its back on a draft deal that would have allowed the restoration of power-sharing in the north.

The Irish and British governments say they're continuing to discuss a way forward, after the collapse of the talks.

The Irish language Act has been singled out as one of the main sticking points for a possible deal.

The DUP left the talks yesterday, saying there was no way to reach an agreement.

But Sinn Fein's leader in the north Michelle O'Neill says that wasn't the case, 'We had an accommodation with the DUP accross all the range of issues'.