Young girls need positive female role models to study subjects like science and engineering.

That's according to Microsoft Ireland, which has hosted a female empowerment day for primary school girls.

The research from Microsoft shows 46% of girls reported an interested in STEM subjects when they had a female role model.

The findings were released to coincide with Girls in ICT Day.

However, it found that 42% of Irish young women with a STEM role model actually work in STEM subjects.

It suggests this shows an 'opportunity gap' to convert the passion in the classroom into a future career.

Role models are integral in driving STEM interest. Today Kate Madden, the 17-year-old who founded the FenuHealth company and Sara Ryan, Ireland's youngest COO and the driving force behind Junk Kouture show what's possible when creativity and technology come together.

Microsoft says: "With Ireland seeking to become Europe's STEM leader by 2026, there is an urgent need to encourage more girls to become interested in technology enabled careers.

"For today, only 30% of Europe’s ICT workforce is made up of women."

These sixth class Dublin students have told us who their inspirations are.

"The person kind of look up to most is my mom and my big sister", one girl said.

"Beyoncé and Audrey Hepburn", another girl said.

Another girl offered: "I look up to my mom, she is a cake designer".

Another girl said: "I look up to my mam, but no-one else famous".