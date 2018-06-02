A student pilot's had to make an emergency landing on a busy Los Angeles street.

The woman took the decision after having engine problems.

The light aircraft hovered low over the road in Huntington Beach, and managed to safely avoid other vehicles and power lines during rush hour yesterday afternoon.

It's understood the pilot has less than 20 hours solo flying experience but still managed to execute the dangerous manoeuvre without a scratch on the plane.

Huntington Police confirmed the woman was the sole occupant of the Cessna 172, and that no one was injured.

Amazing job by pilot putting down her plane during an emergency landing on Hamilton Street in HB. The plane lost power shortly after take off from John Wayne Airport. No injuries or damage. pic.twitter.com/e1WLcxZsW9 — HBPDChief (@HBPDChief) June 2, 2018

Just came across this on our Friday night drive: Small #plane made #emergency landing on Hamilton Ave where it t-intersects with Newland St in #HuntingtonBeach! pic.twitter.com/aLWHGkXivD — jaime maas (@jaimemaas) June 2, 2018

Not everyday do you see a plane make an emergency landing on the street and everyone is ok #HuntingtonBeach @KTLA @ABC7 @NBCLA pic.twitter.com/yka0aL9SZQ — Gary (@Garyx24) June 2, 2018

Local News organisation KTLA has tweeted dashcam footage of the landing as it happened: