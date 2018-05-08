IKEA carried out a social experiment in a school in UAE to show students the impact bullying can have on a plant.

The company recorded insults and compliments from students and played them to two plants respectively.

After 30 days, and equal water and sunlight, the plant that was bullied had wilted while the one that was complimented flourished.

Critics of the experiment say it's unscientific, while those praising it say it's a good message to demonstrate the impact of positivity and negativity.