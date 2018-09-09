A subway station in New York City has re-opened almost two decades after it was destroyed in the 9/11 terror attacks.

The new WTC Cortlandt station was opened yesterday by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) in Lower Manhattan.

Image: Flickr/Metropolitan Transportation Authority

The MTA re-built 1,200 feet of tunnel and tracks - and made significant repairs to the station shell, track tunnels and infrastructure.

The September 11th Memorial Museum and its memorial park are just steps from the station.

Image: Flickr/Metropolitan Transportation Authority

The former Cortlandt Street station - as it was then called - was completely destroyed when the World Trade Centre collapsed above it.

The new station's name references its location at the centre of the World Trade Centre and Cortlandt Street.

Image: Flickr/Metropolitan Transportation Authority

A white, monochromatic marble mosaic has been integrated into the station's design.

It spans a total of 4,350 square feet across the walls of both platforms and is made up of text from the US Declaration of Independence and the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights.