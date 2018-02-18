

There have been mixed fortunes for the Irish at tonight's Bafta awards in London.

Martin Mc Donagh's Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Misouri landed the Best Film Award.

However there was disappointment for Saoirse Ronan who missed out on the Best Actress gong.

That went to Frances Mc Dormand for her role in Three Billboards.

Gary Oldman has won the best leading actor Bafta for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour.

Allison Janney was best supporting actress for I, Tonya.