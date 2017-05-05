Health campaigners have criticized confirmation that funds raised from the forth-coming sugary drinks tax will not be ring-fenced to tackle obesity.

It comes as new figures reveal that one in five school age Irish children is overweight or obese.

Finance Minister Michael Noonan confirmed he will introduce the tax on sugar-sweetened drinks next year to coincide with similar tax in the UK.

But campaign groups are disappointed that the tax won't be used to fund initiatives to combat obesity and promote healthy lifestyles.

The Minister of State for Health Promotion Marcella Corcoran Kennedy says she would like to see the revenue set aside, but it's not her decision: