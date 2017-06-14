Leo Varadkar has officially become Taoiseach.



He arrived at Aras an Uachtaráin to collect his seal of office shortly after 3 oclock.



Juliette Gash reports from Aras an Uachtaráin;





The cavalcade containing Taoiseach-elect Leo Varadkar, government officials, his parents Ashok and Marian, and his partner Matt Barrett, arrived at Aras an Uachtaráin shortly after 3 o'clock.

After signing the guest book, Mr. Varakdar had a brief private meeting with President Michael D Higgins, while his family gathered in anticipation.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar's family burst into applause after the brief ceremony;

After some private photos, our youngest ever Taoiseach took office, and left the Aras to attend to the important business of choosing his Cabinet;