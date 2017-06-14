Family and partner look on at historic day

Leo Varadkar has officially become Taoiseach.

He arrived at Aras an Uachtaráin to collect his seal of office shortly after 3 oclock.

Juliette Gash reports from Aras an Uachtaráin;

After signing the guest book, Mr. Varakdar had a brief private meeting with President Michael D Higgins, while his family gathered in anticipation.

 

 

 

After some private photos, our youngest ever Taoiseach took office, and left the Aras to attend to the important business of choosing his Cabinet;

 