Sun Shines on Varadkar's Day
Leo Varadkar has officially become Taoiseach.
He arrived at Aras an Uachtaráin to collect his seal of office shortly after 3 oclock.
Juliette Gash reports from Aras an Uachtaráin;
.@campaignforleo has arrived at #ArasAnUachtarain pic.twitter.com/J84GZEcl4k— Juliette Gash (@JulietteGash) June 14, 2017
The cavalcade containing Taoiseach-elect Leo Varadkar, government officials, his parents Ashok and Marian, and his partner Matt Barrett, arrived at Aras an Uachtaráin shortly after 3 o'clock.
After signing the guest book, Mr. Varakdar had a brief private meeting with President Michael D Higgins, while his family gathered in anticipation.
Making it official at #ArasAnUachtarain @campaignforleo @TodayFMNews pic.twitter.com/GgNQ6EszbT— Juliette Gash (@JulietteGash) June 14, 2017
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar's family burst into applause after the brief ceremony;
After some private photos, our youngest ever Taoiseach took office, and left the Aras to attend to the important business of choosing his Cabinet;
And he's off #nopressure pic.twitter.com/FNGjwjlGfN— Juliette Gash (@JulietteGash) June 14, 2017