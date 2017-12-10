The first big snow of the winter has hit many parts of the country.

However, the snow, wind and rain are causing problems for road users.

There's a status orange snow and ice warning for 13 counties, including Galway, Meath, Kilkenny and Tipperary.

Drivers are being warned to clear all snow and ice from their vehicles before setting off.

AA Roadwatch is reminding people to leave plenty of distance from the vehicle in front as stopping distances are ten times longer in ice and snow.

If you do encounter ice or snow brake gently and use gentle manouveres.

Liz Walsh forecaster in Met Eireann says there's a big variance in temperatures across the country this morning:

Photos with thanks to Gaye O'Brien