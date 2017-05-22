Superbug-Free Toilets Are On The Way
Superbug-free toilets and bathrooms could be a reality by end of this year.
A solution that kills harmful bacteria such as MRSA and E coli has been developed by scientists at DIT Grangegorman in Dublin.
It can be used to protect a range of everyday surfaces - like toilets, tiles, taps and doorhandles.
It also has the potential to protect smartphones - microwaves and other electronic goods.
It's predicted that superbugs will kill 10 million people worldwide by 2050.
Susan Keogh has been speaking to Brendan Duffy Kastus Inventor about the product: