The Government says its plans to introduce abortion services in Ireland are 'on track'.

It’s after the Supreme Court refused to hear a Dublin woman's challenge to May’s abortion referendum result.

The High Court had already rejected her application, and the Supreme Court won’t allow her to appeal that.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar welcomed today's determination by the court.

He said: "That allows us now as a Government to bring forward the legislation to allow for abortion in Ireland in certain circumstances when the Dáil returns.

"We're on track, as we planned, to have that legislation through in the next parliamentary session, and the services available to Irish women who need it in January."

The Health Minister, meanwhile, stressed there's "lots of work ahead" but said plans remain on track.