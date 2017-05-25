Ireland is enjoying the hottest day of the year with temperatures expected to hit as high as 25 degrees.

The weather will stay warm and fry with a slight breeze with temperatures expected to hit even higher tomorrow.

Met Eireann says temperatures are higher than usual for this time of year, but not for long.

Rain and cooler weather is on the way tomorrow night.

Kim Buckley has this report from Met Eireann HQ

I've made my pilgrimage to the home of the weather gods 🙏🏼☀️@MetEireann @TodayFMNews pic.twitter.com/FPcHNygCTP — Kim Buckley (@KiiimBuckley) May 25, 2017







