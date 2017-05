A surfer's been rescued after spending more than 30 hours in the water off Northern Ireland

Matthew Bryce, who's 22 and from Glasgow, was found clinging to his board 13 miles out to sea

Belfast Coastguard coordinated the search for the missing surfer who left to go surfing from a beach near Campbeltown in Scotland yesterday and did not return.

Dawn Petrie at Belfast Coastguard helped co-ordinate the search: