There's been a surge in the number of Gardaí contacting the force's watchdog.

A report in today's Irish Examiner says the Garda Ombudsman has hired five new staff, but it's still struggling with a backlog of complaints.

There've been 13 disclosures so far this year, compared to 11 over the last three years.

The Ombudsman currently has 27 ongoing investigations some of which were started back in 2014.