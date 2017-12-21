Surge In Irish Firms Using Social Media
New figures show Irish businesses are the second highest users of social media in the European Union.
The Central Statistics Office (CSO) says 69% of Irish firms used some type of social media this year.
This includes platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.
This is compared with an EU average of just 47%.
The use of social media by businesses nationally here has risen from 64% in 2015 and 67% in 2016.
The CSO says the primary method of using social media as a way of connecting with customers is the use of social networks - with 67% of Irish enterprises saying they'd used networks such as Facebook.
Malta had the largest percentage of usage at 74% - while Poland had the lowest at just 27%.