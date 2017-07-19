Over Half A Million Passports Issued So Far This Year
Over 500,000 Irish passports have been issued so far this year.
The Department of Foreign Affairs say applications are 10% percent higher than the same time last year.
While online renewals are ahead of target - accounting for almost 17% of requests.
Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney says processing time has also improved.
"The target turnaround time for online renewal is ten working days plus postage.
"In actual fact, 90% of online applications are currently being processed within just five working days."
He says Passport Express is also meeting its target of 15 working days, despite "extremely" high volumes.