Over 500,000 Irish passports have been issued so far this year.

The Department of Foreign Affairs say applications are 10% percent higher than the same time last year.

While online renewals are ahead of target - accounting for almost 17% of requests.

via GIPHY

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney says processing time has also improved.

"The target turnaround time for online renewal is ten working days plus postage.

"In actual fact, 90% of online applications are currently being processed within just five working days."

He says Passport Express is also meeting its target of 15 working days, despite "extremely" high volumes.