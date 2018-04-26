6 Irish poets are each releasing a poem across social media to celebrate National Poetry Day.

The Poetry Day Ireland Ambassadors are Galway poet Elaine Feeney, Maria McManus, who is recognised for her poetry in public spaces projects, bilingual poet Doireann Ní Ghríofa, spoken word poet Stephen James Smith and poetic hip-hop duo Tebi Rex.

Established in 2015, Poetry Day is a one-day festival of Irish poetry home and abroad.

People can keep an eye on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram today for the surprise poems.

Elaine Feeney released hers on twitter this afternoon:

SURPRISE! I wrote a love poem - who knew (About life after children & drinking wine alone🍷) Thanks to @poetryireland for the commission and O’Hara for the inspiration #PoetryDayIrl #poetrysurprises pic.twitter.com/cInyJpID6s — Elaine Feeney (@elainefeeney16) April 26, 2018







