Sushi-lovers are being warned of the dangers of parasites from eating raw and undercooked fish.



Doctors writing in the British Medical Journal say the growing popularity of the dish is linked to a rise in infections.





Raw fish can carry parasitic worms, which are able to invade the stomach wall or intestines of humans.



Experts treated a 32 year man in Lisbon who was found to have a parasite in his gut which had to be removed using a special kind of net.



Susan Keogh has been speaking to Dietician Michelle Gray about whether sushi is safe or not:



