A suspect has been arrested in connection with the suspected explosive devices sent to several high-profile Trump critics in the US.

12 suspicious packages have been discovered in recent days - sent to the likes of Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden and Robert De Niro.

US media this afternoon reports that a man has been arrested in Florida in connection with the case.

A US Justice Department spokesperson confirmed that a suspect was in custody.

We can confirm one person is in custody. We will hold a press conference at the Department of Justice at 2:30pm ET. — Sarah Isgur Flores (@whignewtons) October 26, 2018

Earlier, a suspicious package was discovered in Florida addressed to Democratic Senator Cory Booker.

A separate package was found at a mail facility in New York, with photos later showing a special containment truck removing the package to be disposed of.

CNN reported it was addressed to the network and it contributor James Clapper - the former US director of national intelligence.

Mr Clapper told CNN: "It’s not a surprise. This is definitely domestic terrorism. No question about it in my mind."