Gardaí have uncovered a suspected crystal meth lab in Dublin.

Drugs worth more than €450,000 have been seized during the operation.

Officers from the Crumlin Drugs Unit found the lab during a raid of premises in Walkinstown in west Dublin.

As well as a large quantity of drugs, they found powdered substances, plastic containers, a gas mask, digital weighing scales, a portable stove, and other paraphernalia.

Image: Garda Press Office via Facebook

The scene was preserved and later examined by local scenes of crime officers and a scientist from Forensic Science Ireland who provided guidance identifying toxic materials found there.

A 50-year-old man was arrested at the scene and is currently detained under Section 2 of the Drug Trafficking Act at Sundrive Road Garda Station.

He can be detained for up to seven days.